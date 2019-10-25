Not aware of Mamata's invitation: WB Guv

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Thursday said that he is not aware of the invitation sent for him by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"The Raj Bhavan may be informed but I am not aware of any invitation sent by Mamata to me to invite me on her residence at Kali Puja and Bhai Fota (Bhai Dooj)," the Governor said.

"My wife and I will be delighted on a call of the chief minister on her convenience on Bhai Dooj," he said.

On being asked about the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the governor said that he does not react on security issues.

The rift between Mamata and Dhankar was very much visible when the former sidelined him during Durga Puja.

On October 15, the West Bengal governor said that he felt "disturbed and hurt" as he was sidelined by her. (ANI)

