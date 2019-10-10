Not aware of raids, ready to rectify if any fault found: G Parameshwara on Income Tax raids

Tumkur (Karnataka) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Following IT raids on locations linked to him, former Karnataka Chief Minister G Parameshwara on Thursday said he is not aware of the development, adding that he is ready to "rectify" any fault committed on his behalf.

"I am not aware of the raid. I don't know where they are doing it. Let them search I have no issue. If there is any fault from our side, we will rectify it," said Parameshwara.

Income Tax department conducted raids at several locations linked to him here on Thursday. According to sources in the Income Tax department, the raids were conducted at around 30 premises related to Parameshwara.

Income tax Dept has found irregularities in medical college run by a trust related to Parameshwara.

Further, details are awaited (ANI)

