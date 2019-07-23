Not considering a proportional increase in quota for OBCs, SCs, STs, says Centre

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): The Centre on Tuesday said that it was not considering a proportional increase in the reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs), Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) consequent upon 10 per cent reservation made for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS).

"At present, there is no proposal to review the reservation policy on proportionate basis of population," Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Thawar Chand Gehlot said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

The minister said that as per the nine-judge Bench Constitutional judgment of the Supreme Court in Indira Sawhney case, the total reservation cannot exceed the limit of 50 per cent.

"In the same judgement, the Court has also observed that Clause (4) of Article 16 of the Constitution speaks of adequate representation and not proportionate representation," he said. (ANI)

