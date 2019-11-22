Not decided if Shiv Sena CM will govern Maharashtra for 5 years: Kharge

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said that it has not been decided that a chief minister from Shiv Sena will govern the state for entire five-year term.

"We are going for meeting (Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena) where discussions will be held. We have not discussed yet (abhi discussion hi nahi hua).We will do a briefing after the meeting," he said responding to question about the chief minister's post.

Earlier, Shiv Sena leaders met at party chief Uddhav Thackeray's residence 'Matoshree' here.

"We have given the responsibility to Uddhav Thackeray. We will accept whatever decision he takes. He (Uddhav Thackeray) has said that the Chief Minister will be from Shiv Sena," a party leader told ANI after the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said the people of Maharashtra and Shiv Sainik's want party Chief Uddhav Thackeray to become the Chief Minister of the state.

Raut was retorting to new reports which states that NCP chief Sharad Pawar has suggested his name for the coveted post of Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

"This is incorrect. The people of Maharashtra and Shiv Sainiks want Uddhav Thackeray to be the Chief Minister," said Raut addressing a press conference here on Friday.

"The Chief Minister will be from Shiv Sena and Sena's chief minister will be there for full 5 years," added Raut. (ANI)