Not delaying justice, trying to stop its miscarriage: Nirbhaya convicts' counsel

New Delhi [India], Feb 12 (ANI): The lawyer representing the convicts in the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case on Wednesday said that he was not employing any tactics to delay the hanging of the four convicts but he was trying to stop the "miscarriage of justice".

Speaking to ANI, advocate AP Singh said, "There are no delay tactics. There should not be a miscarriage of justice done. If the execution is done hastily, then one day all will say the hanging was wrong."

"It is guaranteed in the Constitution to give legal aid to the accused. Even terrorists are given legal aid and these accused are not habitual offenders," he said.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the victim's mother Asha Devi along with women rights activist Yogita Bhayana protested outside the Patiala House Court over delay in execution of death warrants of the four convicts.

They raised slogans "We want justice", "We want hanging" and "Hang Nirbhaya killers".

"There was no appeal pending. The Delhi High Court had given one week time. I thought that the court will issue a death warrant today. The judge does not want to fix a date for hanging the convicts and is supporting them. I appeal to the Supreme Court to issue the death warrant as the Patiala House Court is in no mood to issue a fresh death warrant," Asha Devi told ANI. (ANI)

