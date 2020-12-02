Not easy to shift Mumbai's film city to another place: Raut

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 2 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said that it is not easy to shift Mumbai's film city to another place.

Speaking to media on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath meeting Bollywood actors, Raut said, "I have seen Yogiji sitting in a suite of a big five-star hotel with Akshay Kumar. It is not easy to shift Mumbai's film city to another place. It has a long history and it is developed with a lot of hard work over the years."

"The film industry in south India is also big, there're film cities in West Bengal and Punjab too. Will Yogi Ji also visit these places and talk to directors/artists there or is he going to do so only in Mumbai?" Raut questioned Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister.

"If there is any big project coming in the country related to the film industry, My best wishes for that," he added.

Adityanath on Wednesday rang the bell at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai at the listing of bonds of Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC).

Yesterday, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar called on the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister at a city hotel to discuss the immense possibilities of film shoots in the northern state.

According to the release issued by the UP's Information and Public Relations Department, the Chief Minister spoke at length to the 'Kesari' actor about the innumerable possibilities for film shoots in Uttar Pradesh.

"Under our state's Film Policy 2018, we are encouraging more activities related to films and their production. Local residents and actors also benefit from this as it would give them an opportunity to showcase their talent and have secure employment. We are ensuring that producers and filmmakers shooting in Uttar Pradesh are provided with all amenities and support," Adityanath was quoted as saying in the release.

The UP Chief Minister also heaped praises for Kumar's work in the film 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' and inspiring people through the social message in the film.

While thanking the UP CM for his support and endorsement of film shoots in Uttar Pradesh, the Bollywood actor also expressed his happiness over Adityanath's decision to build a "film city" in the state. (ANI)