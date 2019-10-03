Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh speaking to ANI on Thursday in New Delhi. Photo/ANI
Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh speaking to ANI on Thursday in New Delhi. Photo/ANI

Not going to Pakistan for Kartarpur corridor opening, will only visit gurdwara via corridor: Amarinder

ANI | Updated: Oct 03, 2019 21:34 IST

New Delhi, October 3 (ANI) Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Thursday ruled out a visit to Pakistan for the Kartarpur Corridor opening, making it clear that he would be only leading the first all-party "jatha" to the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara to pay obeisance.
Amid some reports suggesting that Dr Manmohan Singh had accepted Pakistan's invitation to go there for the opening of Kartarpur Corridor, the Chief Minister told reporters here that he did not believe the former Prime Minister had any such plans either.
"There is no question of me going (to Pakistan for Kartarpur corridor opening) and I feel Dr Manmohan Singh will not go as well," he said, pointing out that there was a huge difference between visiting Pakistan and going to the Gurdwara through the corridor.
Raveen Thukral, Media Advisor to the Punjab Chief Minister, said the fact was that Dr Singh had accepted Capt Amarinder Singh's invitation to join the jatha, to be led by the chief minister, through the Kartarpur Corridor, to pay obeisance at the historic gurdwara across the border on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev.
As far as visiting Pakistan is concerned, the chief minister reiterated that he would not go there till Pak stops cross border terrorism. He said Punjab was the worst sufferer of Pakistan's cross-border terrorism and he cannot think of going there till it stops.
The Chief Minister had earlier in the day called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and Dr Manmohan Singh to extend a formal invitation to participate in the main events organised by the state government to mark the historic occasion.
Both Modi and Kovind had accepted the invite, while the former Prime Minister had also agreed to join the jatha that would go to the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara on the opening day of the corridor.
Asked if Pakistan was playing a dirty game over the Kartarpur corridor, the Chief Minister said the question should be put to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.
India, on its part, was fully geared to ensure the security and safety of the pilgrims, he added. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 22:06 IST

US Commerce Secretary meets FM Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the national capital on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 22:06 IST

Payload on Chandrayaan-2 detects charged particles and its...

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): CLASS, Chandrayaan2's Orbiter payload, in its first few days of observation, detected charged particles, and its intensity variations, the Indian Space Research Organisation said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 22:01 IST

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to fly a sortie in Rafale

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to fly in the first Rafale combat aircraft manufactured for India in France during his visit there on October 8.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 21:57 IST

Uttarakhand: Exercise KAZIND 2019 between India, Kazakhstan Army...

Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): The fourth edition of annual military exercise KAZIND 2019 between India and Kazakhstan army commenced on Thursday at Pithoragarh.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 21:53 IST

Indian Army prepared to foil Pak sponsored march to LoC

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): The Indian Army is fully prepared to foil a Pakistan Army sponsored march planned to be held on Friday involving locals from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) to Line of Control (LoC).

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 21:53 IST

SC to hear Chidambaram's plea against Delhi HC order on Friday

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): The Supreme Court will hear on Friday senior Congress leader P Chidambaram's plea against the order of the Delhi High Court that dismissed his bail plea in the INX Media case.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 21:49 IST

No clean chit given to Dr Kafeel Khan: UP Principal Secy

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Government has not given a clean chit to Dr Kafeel Khan in 2017 Gorakhpur children death case, Principal Secretary of Medical Education Rajnish Dubey said during a presser here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 21:45 IST

Protesters are filled with enthusiasm to express themselves on...

New Delhi (India), Oct 3 (ANI): Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said here that those who were protesting against the seminar on Article 370 in the JNU are, in fact, filled with enthusiasm and curiosity for expressing their views on the same.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 21:45 IST

AP: Atmakur residents agitate against govt liquor shop in locality

Atmakur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Tense situation prevailed at a newly set up government liquor shop at AC colony in Atmakur town on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 21:34 IST

Kolkata: Durga Puja pandal spreads message on pollution

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): The Santoshpur Lake Pally committee has got designed the Durga Puja pandal in a manner to create awareness about the problem of pollution, which is fast assuming a critical proportion.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 21:25 IST

Monsoon rains lash Delhi, operations at airport suspended for...

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Heavy rains lashed parts of Delhi on Thursday evening, leading to the suspension of operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport for about half an hour.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 21:22 IST

How did President Trump come on board for Howdy Modi event,...

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Chairman of BJP's Foreign Affairs Department Vijay Chauthaiwale on Thursday said that the organisers of the event -- Howdy Modi! -- had invited US President Donald Trump and his acceptance came as a surprise to all.

Read More
iocl