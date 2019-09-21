Representative image
Not issuing any challans for not having condoms in the first-aid kit: Delhi Police

ANI | Updated: Sep 21, 2019 19:55 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Special Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Taj Hasan on Saturday clarified that taxi drivers were not being penalised for not carrying condoms in the first aid kits of their vehicles in the national capital.
"There is nothing mentioned in The Motor Vehicles Act about condoms. We are not issuing any challan to drivers for not having condoms in their first aid kits," Hasan told ANI here.
Hasan's statement comes after some cab drivers in Delhi claimed that they have been carrying condoms, besides other medicines, in their first aid kits as they're penalised by police if found without condoms in their first aid kits.
"We have never asked reason but we get challans if found without condoms in first aid kits", Kamlesh, a cab driver claimed.
Ramesh Kumar, another Delhi based taxi driver claimed that he had once been fined for not carrying it in his vehicle by policemen, but not in Delhi.
"I remember that a policeman in Jaipur fined me for not having condoms in my first-hand kit," Ramesh claimed.
Another cab driver from the city however said that he has also been keeping the same in the first aid kit but has never been asked to show it during any of the checking drives.
Ajay, who has been in the profession for nearly a year told ANI, "I keep it in the first aid kit as it comes in handy when there is a leakage in the fuel pipe. I, however, have never been asked to show it during checks". (ANI)

