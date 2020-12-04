Not just farmers, whoever commits suicide is coward, clarifies K'taka Min

Kodagu (Karnataka) [India], December 4 (ANI): I had said that whoever commits suicide is a coward, never said farmers are cowards, they are the nation's backbone, clarified Karnataka Agriculture Minister, BC Patil on Thursday.

"I had said that whoever commits suicide is coward, never said farmers are cowards. They are the nation's backbone. Government has to look after them and ensure they do not commit suicide. History says suicide is cowardice. Not just farmers, whoever commits suicide is a coward," said Patil.

Karnataka Agriculture Minister further said that he won't apologize as he had asserted that farmers should not commit suicide.



"Being the Agriculture Minister, I spoke about farmers. I have said farmers should not commit suicide therefore there is no question of apology. Farmers have to live a good life, that's our intention, for that, we are doing our work," he added.

His statement came amid the protests being held by the farmers in border areas of Delhi against three farm laws enacted by the government recently.

The farmers are protesting against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

