Not just granite statue but a befitting tribute to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose: Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the occasion of the unveiling of hologram statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at India Gate said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a historic decision on Parakram Diwas to honour Netaji's contribution to India's freedom struggle.

The Statue of Netaji at India Gate is to honour his contribution to India's freedom struggle, Shah said at the event on Sunday.

"This is not just a granite statue but a befitting tribute to the legendary Netaji, who gave up everything for India's freedom", he said.

"Netaji's indomitable spirit still inspires youth. He took difficult routes from Calcutta to Berlin for India's freedom. Today, we are honouring Netaji for his contribution to India's Independence struggle", added the Home Minister.

"I think after this India's youth would like to experience Netaji's 35,000 km journey from Calcutta to Berlin and later Japan; take inspiration from him", added Shah.

"For many years there were people who wanted to remove the memory of freedom fighters who made sacrifices for the country. Today after the installation of the hologram statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, people are happy with the decision," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also conferred the Subhas Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskars, for the years 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 to honour disaster management workers.

Prime Minister unveiled the hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate here on Sunday to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of the great freedom fighter. (ANI)