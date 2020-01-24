Not left 'Hindutva', neither changed my 'colour': Udhhav Thackeray

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 24 (ANI): In a veiled reference to its former ally BJP in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said that his party Shiv Sena was backstabbed by the "old allies", asserting that he has not left "Hindutva" neither has changed his "colour".

While addressing Shiv Sena party workers on birth anniversary of party founder late Balasaheb Thackeray here on Thursday, Thackeray said, "We have taken extreme step because we have been backstabbed by our old allies, they have breached our trust and failed to fulfil their commitment. They told me that I lied and tried to prove that I am a liar. This is the different path I have accepted and have joined hands with the people whom we were fighting."

Without pointing out directly towards any political party or leader, the Chief Minister said, "...it doesn't mean that I have left Hindutav, neither I have changed my colour."

Recalling the old memories, Uddhav said, "I remember the old days when I had promised late Babasaheb Thackeray that one day there will be a Chief Minister of Shiv Sena and today, I feel we have fulfilled that promise. This is the first step towards the fulfilment of my promise."

Meanwhile, he hinted towards at Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan's claims stating that Shiv Sena had approved Congress to form a government in 2014.

Responding to this, Thackeray said, "In 2014 also they (BJP) had broken our trust. I had never thought of becoming the Chief Minister but then, a different situation arose and I decided to become the Chief Minister of the state."

After the Maharashtra assembly elections in October last year, Shiv Sena claimed that promises were not kept by their alliance partner BJP in the state and later broke ties with the party.

Later, in a bid to form a government in Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena joined hands with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). (ANI)

