Not more than 20 people will be allowed to gather at one place: Delhi CM

New Delhi [India], Mar 19 (ANI): Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that not more than 20 people will be allowed to gather at any place for social, cultural, religious, academics, seminars, conferences purposes in the state.

"Not more than 20 people will be allowed to gather at any place for social, cultural, religious, academics, seminars, conferences purposes in the state," said Kejriwal at a press conference.

On March 16, he had said that gathering with more than 50 persons excluding weddings will not be allowed in the capital.

The Chief Minister also said, "We have decided to close restaurants in Delhi till March 31."

"While eating at restaurants will be prohibited but take away of foods or delivery of food will continue," he said.

He said that all buses, bus terminals and metro stations are being disinfected.

"While all state buses, Inter-State Bus Terminals and metro trains are being disinfected on a daily basis, from now the private vehicles will also be disinfected at every bus depots from 10 am to 6 pm daily free of cost," he added.

Kejriwal also said that people coming from abroad and have been asked to be in quarantine are being stamped at the airport.

"As there are instances of such people fleeing home, we have started stamping people who have been asked to remain in home quarantine upon their arrival in India," he said.

He further said that if such persons don't keep themselves in quarantine, then the government will be forced to arrest them and lodge FIR against them.

So far, a total of 169 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the country.

Four persons have died from the disease. (ANI)

