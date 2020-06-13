Not more than 50 pc of capacity; disposable menus, frequent cleaning: Health Ministry guidelines for eateries

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, in its guidelines, asked restaurants to permit only 50 per cent of their capacity in view of COVID-19 outbreak.

Only asymptomatic staff and patrons allowed in the restaurants with face masks. Staff/waiters should wear masks and hand gloves and staff to follow social distancing norms in the kitchen and Kitchen area should be sanitised at regular intervals, according to the guidelines.

The ministry said there should be frequent cleaning, sanitisation (focusing on lavatories, drinking and handwashing areas).

According to the guidelines, tables should be sanitised each time customer leaves and use paper napkins instead of cloth napkins.

The ministry advised restaurants to use disposable menus and use of markings to maintain distance while queuing at the entrance or at buffet services.

As per the guidelines, adequate manpower should be deployed by restaurants for ensuring social distancing norms. Contact-less mode of ordering and digital mode of payment should be encouraged.

"Delivery and takeaways to be encouraged, packet to be left at the door, staff for takeaway to be screened thermally," the guidelines said.

Gaming arcade/children play area will remain closed.

According to the guidelines, air conditioning temperature should be around 24-30 degree Celcius (relative humidity of 40-70 per cent, intake of fresh air cross ventilation).

As per the protocol for attending suspect or confirmed case, the ill person should be kept in an isolated room, nearest medical facility or call state or district helpline should be immediately informed and disinfect the premises.

People aged more than 65 years, children aged less than 10 years, pregnant women and persons with comorbidities such as hypertension, diabetes etc. have been are advised to stay at home. (ANI)

