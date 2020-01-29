Not necessary for minister to be educated, says UP Minister for Jail

Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 29 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Minister for Jail, JK Singh Jaiki said that it is not necessary for a minister to be educated in order to govern. He asserted that there are secretary and staff under a Minister to get the work done.

"Minster doesn't need to be educated. I am a minister and I have Secretary and staff working under me. I don't have to run the jail. The jail officials who are sitting (to do the work) and the jailor have to run it," said the UP Minister during a speech at Seth Ram Gulam Patel Memorial Intern College on Tuesday.

He also said that educated people in society are creating a wrong perception about the uneducated people.

"When educated professionals like doctors and engineers sit beside each other, they often talk about a high school-educated politician, who doesn't know much about running the things (political system). They also say that uneducated people dictate educated people," he said.

He further said that nobody asked to take him the leadership role during his high school days and that he was clear that he wanted to pursue politics.

"Nobody asked to take the task of leadership. I always did on my own will. I use to look for a solution for any problem that emerged because I was clear in my head that I wanted to pursue politics," he added. (ANI)

