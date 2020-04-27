Not possible to bring stranded students from Kota till Centre eases lockdown guidelines: Bihar CM

Patna (Bihar) [India], April 27 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said it is not possible to bring back students stranded in Rajasthan's Kota until the lockdown guidelines are revised.

The Chief Minister made this remark during a video meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the situation arising out of the coronavirus.

"A large number of students from Bihar are stranded in coaching centers in Rajasthan's Kota. Some states are bringing back their students. However, since the state is following the lockdown as per the Central government's guidelines. It will not be possible to bring the students back to the state until the guidelines are revised," Nitish said, according to an official statement.

He said that students from Bihar are not only stranded in Kota but several places across the country and added that they have reached out to authorities in the state with their grievances.

"So far, over 1 lakh such calls and messages have been received. Feedbacks are being taken and we are working to resolve their issues," Kumar said.

Kumar said that the state government has decided to give Rs 1,000 as assistance to the people from Bihar stranded in other states.

"We have already received around 25 lakh requests under this scheme and we have deposited Rs 1,000 to the bank accounts of 15 lakh people," it added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier while interacting with Chief Ministers via video conference on the prevailing COVID-19 situation, had said, the lockdown has yielded positive results as the country has managed to save thousands of lives in the past one and a half months.(ANI)

