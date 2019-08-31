Not really satisfied with final NRC list: Cong MP Abdul Khaleque

Barpeta (Assam) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Assam Congress MP Abdul Khaleque on Saturday expressed dissatisfaction over the final National Register of Citizens (NRC) list as the name of many genuine Indian citizens have been left out.

Speaking to ANI, Khaleque said: "I congratulate NRC State Coordinator and the Supreme Court for publishing the final list. However, I am not fully satisfied as many names of genuine Indian citizens have been left out. I appeal to the government to review the formation of Foreigners Tribunal."

"An MLA from Jalukbari constituency in Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma is opposing the words of his own government by saying that he is not fully satisfied with the list. If he is really against the list, then he should leave the government," added the MP.

Taking on Home Minister Amit Shah, Khaleque said: "When the first list was out, he said that 40 lakh people are illegal migrants. Now his own government has declared some people as legal citizens from that 40 lakh. He should withdraw his comment."

After the final list of the NRC in Assam was published, people in large numbers rushed to the NRC Seva Kendra in Barpeta district to check their names.

A total of 3,11,21,004 persons have been found eligible for inclusion in the final NRC list, leaving out 19,06,657 people.

The list has segregated Indian citizens living in Assam from those who had illegally entered the state from Bangladesh after 1971.

The first list of NRC was published in Assam in 1951. When the draft NRC was published on July 30, 2018, there was a huge controversy over the exclusion of 40.7 lakh people from it. (ANI)





