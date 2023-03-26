"Not scared of threats, disqualification, prison sentences," says Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI): A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha, he said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Central government was scared of his questions on Adani and that democracy was under attack.

Stating that he was not scared of threats, disqualification and prison sentences, Rahul Gandhi said that he will not "back down" from asking questions on the Adani stocks issue.

He was addressing his first press conference after being disqualified from the Lok Sabha after a Surat court convicted him in a 2019 criminal defamation case.

While addressing the mediapersons, Gandhi said, "This is the whole drama that is been orchestrated to defend the Prime Minister from the simple question- Who's Rs 20,000 crore went to Adani's shell companies? I am not scared of these threats, disqualifications or prison sentences."

He stated, "I am not interested in anything but the truth. I only speak the truth, it is my work and I will keep doing it even if I get disqualified or get arrested. This country has given me everything and that is why I do this."

The Congress leader stated, "I will keep asking questions on Adani issue, they cannot scare me by disqualification or putting me in jail. I won't back down."

He alleged that his speech made in Parliament was expunged, and he had later written a detailed reply to the Lok Sabha Speaker.

"Some ministers lied about me, that I sought help from foreign powers. But there is no such thing I have done. I will not stop asking questions, I will keep questioning the relationship between PM Modi and Adani," he added.

He stated, "I have said many times that democracy is being attacked in the country. We are seeing examples of this each day. I asked questions in the Parliament regarding the relationship between PM Modi and Adani: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi."

On Friday, Gandhi was disqualified as a member of the Lok Sabha, a day after a Surat court sentenced him to two years imprisonment in a defamation case filed against him over his 'Modi surname' remark. In April 2019, he made the remark "how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname" at a Lok Sabha election rally at Kolar in Karnataka. The court approved Gandhi's bail on a surety and stayed the sentence for 30 days to allow him to approach the higher courts.

The Congress party on Friday came down heavily at the Centre over the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as a Lok Sabha member, calling it a "strangulation of democracy" while exuding confidence that the disqualification will be revoked through a stay on his conviction by a higher court.

Earlier on Friday, BJP National President JP Nadda criticized Rahul Gandhi for his remarks which led to his conviction from the Surat court followed by disqualification from Lok Sabha.

Taking to Twitter, JP Nadda said, "By comparing OBC communities to thieves, Mr Rahul Gandhi has shown a pathetic and casteist mindset. However, his latest tirade is not surprising. For the last many years, he has always reduced levels of political discourse".

"Mr Rahul Gandhi calls the entire OBC community thieves. He gets a flak in the Courts but he refuses to apologise thus showing how deep-rooted his hatred for OBCs is. The people of India did not forgive him in 2019...in 2024 the punishment will be more severe," he further tweeted.

On Friday, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav also alleged that the Congress MP had defamed India on foreign soil and insulted the country's judicial system and the OBC community.

While talking to ANI, Yadav said, "Rahul Gandhi has continuously insulted the surname of the OBC community. Not only this he has defamed the nation on foreign soil. He is defaming Parliament, the OBC community, and the Judiciary".

"I want to ask no politician has the right to insult the OBC community. Insulting any surname is not freedom of speech. This behaviour of the leader shows Bharat Todo, not Bharat Jodo of the Congress. Congress is questioning the legal decision which has not been done till now by anybody," Yadav said. (ANI)