Not the first time when Priyanka Gandhi has made such security lapses: CRPF official

By Ankur Sharma

New Delhi [India], Dec 30 (ANI): The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) handling the security of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that this is not the first time when such lapses from her side have been communicated to her.

According to a top CRPF official responsible for the security told ANI that earlier also CRPF has communicated and advised her about lapses.

"This is not the first time since CRPF has been given the security of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra when such lapses have taken place. There have been instances when Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was officially communicated about the lapses and advised by CRPF to keep security team in the loop," a top CRPF official told ANI.

"We fortnightly or weekly or when it happens, we tell the protectee to follow the security protocols by giving the instances. Accordingly, CRPF also make changes if required with the security structure of the protectee," CRPF official claimed.

When asked about the details particular instances, CRPF official refused to divulge the details claiming it "secret in nature" but confirmed that in last one month CRPF has written to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra multiple times. "In one such instance she made an unscheduled tour to Bijnor," a CRPF official claimed.

The CRPF on Monday said that there was "no security breach from force's side".

"Tour programme of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Z+ Category ASL Central Category (CRPF Protectee) to visit Lucknow on 27/28-12-2019 was received and communicated to state authorities. On December 28, 2019 the only programme indicated was to visit PCC office for attending Congress foundation function for which ASL had been conducted," CRPF clarified on Monday.

"On December 28, Abhay Mishra, CO Hazratganj at around 0800hrs visited the place of stay to enquire about the detailed programme of the day of the protectee which was not communicated by the personal staff. There was no breach in security by the official. Regarding the sequence of events on December 28, 2019 the following security violation had occurred," CRPF said in a press statement.

"Unscheduled Movement of the protectee without intimation as such ASL could not be conducted, During travelling the protectee used non-BR civil vehicle without PSO, The protectee took a lift in scooty as a pillion rider," CRPF said. (ANI)

