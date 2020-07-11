Not the time to fight elections but COVID-19: Prashant Kishor to Bihar CM

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Saturday slammed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar saying that as the state's COVID-19 situation is deteriorating, this is "not the time to fight elections" but the virus.

Taking to Twitter, Kishor wrote, "The COVID-19 situation is getting worse in Bihar just like states of the country but a large part of government machinery and resources is spent in election preparations. Nitish Kumar ji, this is not the time to fight elections but COVID-19. Do not put people's lives in danger by hurrying the elections."

Earlier on Friday, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) President Chirag Paswan also said that the Election Commission should consider the possibility of risk to people and of low polling percentage if assembly elections are held in Bihar during coronavirus pandemic.

Bihar has 243 Assembly constituencies and the state is expected to go to polls in November this year.

BJP is in alliance with JDU and LJP in the state and hopes to return to power in Bihar under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The NDA is in direct contest with coalition comprising of RJD, Congress and left parties.

In 2015 Assembly polls, Nitish Kumar was the Chief Ministerial face of the Mahagathbandhan as JDU had parted ways with the NDA. However, in 2017 Nitish had returned to the NDA fold. (ANI)

