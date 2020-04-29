'Not the time to take confrontationist view against Guv, PM': Vijayvargiya writes to Mamata

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Wednesday wrote a letter to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee regarding "manipulating the reporting of death count due to coronavirus" in the state and her "confrontationist" attitude with Governor Jagdeep Dhankar and the Centre.

"On one hand, the people of West Bengal are suffering due to the coronavirus pandemic. On the other hand, you have been playing dirty politics. Mamata Didi, this is not the time to take a confrontationist view against West Bengal's Governor Shri Jagdeep Dhankar and India's popular Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. This is not the time for political retribution against BJP Members of Parliament and leaders," read the letter by Vijayvargiya, who is BJP's incharge of West Bengal.

"This is the time to demonstrate your administrative acumen and stop the rampant pilferage of ration meant to be distributed to West Bengal's poor people. This is the time to stop your politics and ensure that the precious health workers on the frontline of fighting the coronavirus pandemic are provided with adequate and good quality PPE and other safety equipment," it said.

While comparing the coronavirus data of West Bengal with other states, the BJP leader said the situation in West Bengal is "dire".

"Till a day ago. Maharashtra had conducted more than 1 lakh tests with more than seven thousand infected cases, or 7% infectivity rate. Madhya Pradesh had conducted more than 38 thousand tests. with 5.6% infectivity rate. Karnataka had conducted more than 43 thousand tests, with just 503 positives or just 1.17% infectivity rate. Andhra Pradesh conducted more than 68 thousand tests with about 1.61 % infectivity rate," read the letter.

"In comparison, till April 27, West Bengal, had conducted just 12,043 tests. These tests detected 697 positive cases, or an infectivity rate of 5.79 %. This comparative data shows that West Bengal has very high infectivity rate and is not conducting adequate number of tests," it said. (ANI)

