NOTAM applicable only for non-scheduled chartered flights at Delhi airport tomorrow

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) will be applicable only for chartered (non-scheduled) flights at Delhi airport tomorrow on the occasion of Independence Day, officials said on Wednesday.

"Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) at Delhi Airport is applicable only for chartered (non-scheduled) flights from 6 am to 10 am and 4 pm to 7 pm on August 15. Transit flight cannot operate during NOTAM period. Schedule flights to operate as per their schedule," they said.

There will be no impact of NOTAM at Delhi Airport on aircraft of the Indian Air Force, Border Security Force and Army Aviation. State-owned aircraft/helicopter can fly with a governor/chief minister. (ANI)

