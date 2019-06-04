Representative Image
Representative Image

NOTE India welcomes Health ministry's tobacco control initiative in schools

ANI | Updated: Jun 03, 2019 21:36 IST

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): National Organisation for Tobacco Eradication India (NOTE) welcomed the instructions issued by the Union Health Ministry directing educational institutes to designate "Tobacco Monitors" from among students and staff in a bid to boost the implementation of tobacco control initiatives among adolescents.
The press release issued by Secretary NOTE Dr Shekhar Salkar said, "NOTE India welcomes the initiative of the Union health ministry issuing an instruction to all educational institutions to designate tobacco monitors from among their staff or a student representative (from class IX onwards). The name, designation and phone numbers of tobacco monitors should also be mentioned on signages displayed at institution premises."
The release said, "Under the revised guidelines for 'Tobacco-free Educational Institutions', the ministry will also award a 'TOFEI' (Tobacco-free educational institution) certificate to those institutes who are found to have equal or more than the benchmark score after verifying the implementation of norms."
"The guidelines call for educational institution management to ensure that no tobacco product is sold inside premises and in an area within 100 yards from the premises and any violation in this regard is reported to the National Quitline at 1800-11-2356," it added.
"The management should also, if possible, with the help of local law enforcement authorities and community, including parents, make efforts to stop such sales. It may be noted that the head of the institution is also authorised to collect fines for violation of section 6 (B) -- the sale of tobacco products within 100 yards of an institution," the recommendations of the ministry said.
The release further said, "Note India is extremely happy that Ministry has said that schools and students must not participate in any event sponsored by any firm or a subsidiary of a firm or a seller which promotes the use of or manufactures or sells tobacco products in any form. Educational institutions and students should not also accept any prize or scholarship instituted by such firms."
The guidelines from the ministry said, "Multiple tobacco monitors may be designated and in fact, it might be a good idea to do so. For example, the appointment of a tobacco monitor for each class from among students in the class. Participation of most important stakeholder, the students of secondary school would be key to a successful implementation of the initiative," the guidelines stated.
The ministry asked institutions to ensure tobacco users are not designated as tobacco monitors and stressed that management and tobacco monitors must also be vigilant to note tobacco substitutes such as e-cigarettes and devices like heat-not-burn devices, Vape, and flavoured hookah are not used.
"These products are usually marketed as being safer alternatives for conventional cigarettes but such a notion of safety is false. There is evidence that these products induce adolescents and young adults to nicotine use leading to addiction. Any use of such products on the campus may be reported to the Quitline," the recommendations said.
"It looks like ministry is proactive now and we appreciate such directives from government to schools", added the release. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 06:21 IST

Bihar: Opposition ups ante amid reports of strained ties between BJP, JDU

New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): Reports of strained ties between Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal-United (JDU) has raised the political temperature in Bihar with key opposition parties uniting in lashing out at the two parties.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 06:05 IST

2 nabbed, 200 kg marijuana seized in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 4 (ANI): Hyderabad Task Force Police on Monday arrested two persons and seized from them 200 kilograms marijuana (ganja) in Chatrinaka, Hyderabad.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 06:05 IST

Jagan Reddy directs officials to prioritise Polavaram project completion

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 4 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to give top priority to the completion of the Polavaram project.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 06:05 IST

VHP, saints meet over Ram Temple, say will pressurize govt

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 4 (ANI): Following a meeting of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leaders with saints over the Ram Temple issue, Ram Janma Bhoomi Nyas president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das on Monday said they will pressurise the government for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 05:32 IST

Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, 18-year-old electrocuted

Hyderabad (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 4 (ANI): As heavy rain accompanied by hail storm and gusty winds lashed parts of Hyderabad city, an 18-year-old boy was electrocuted supposedly after his umbrella came in contact with an electric pole.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 05:32 IST

Moradabad students invent 'sandal-drone' security system for women

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 4 (ANI): Keeping in mind the safety of women, students of an engineering college in Moradabad claim to have invented a sandal-drone security system equipped with GPS.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 03:52 IST

Hyderabad: Sale of vermicelli skyrockets ahead of Eid

Hyderabad (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 4 (ANI): With Eid around the corner, sale of vermicelli has shot up significantly in the city.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 03:47 IST

MP: With Bhojtal on the verge of drying up, mayor demands all-party meet

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 4 (ANI): With the water level in city's Bhojtal inching closer to dead storage level, city Mayor Anand Sharma has demanded an all-party meeting to be convened over the looming water crisis.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 03:47 IST

Delhi: Man arrested for setting wife on fire

New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): Delhi Police has arrested a businessman accused of setting his wife on fire after a heated argument.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 02:22 IST

Vadodara: 18 specially-abled couples tie the knot in mass wedding

Vadodara(Gujarat) [India], June 4 (ANI): Eighteen specially-abled couples tied the knot here on Monday in a grand mass wedding ceremony organised by private individuals with the support of city residents.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 02:22 IST

MP: Information Commissioner serves notice to Satna police on...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 4 (ANI): Taking strict cognisance of Satna police's failure to provide details of no-parking challans issued in the past, Madhya Pradesh Information Commissioner Rahul Singh on Monday issued a notice to the former officials of the department regarding discrepancie

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 02:09 IST

Faced with acute shortage, Bhilwara residents lock water...

Bhilwara (Rajasthan) [India], June 4 (ANI): Faced with acute water shortage and an unstable supply of drinking water, residents of Parasrampura village in Hurda panchayat are keeping their water containers locked to prevent theft of drinking water.

Read More
iocl