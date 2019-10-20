Noted lawyer Parasaran honoured with Most Eminent Senior Citizen Award

New Delhi [India], Oct 20 (ANI): Vice President Venkaiah Naidu presented the 'Most Eminent Senior Citizen Award' to former Attorney General K Parasaran at a function at the India International Centre here on Sunday.

Parasaran was honoured with the award on the occasion of the Elder's Day celebration organised by Age Care India, an organization working for the welfare of the elderly.

Conveying his appreciation to Parasaran, the Vice President said, "At 92, Parasaran stands tall among the entire length and breadth of India in terms of knowledge of law, knowledge of Shastras, erudition and ethics and is rightly referred to as a 'Pitamaha' of the Indian Bar".

He said that the award was a fitting recognition of Parasaran's exceptional contribution to the field of law and justice as well as his extraordinary personality and called him "a deeply spiritual legal practitioner who has tried to blend both 'dharma' and justice."

"Known for his erudition, discipline, hard work, honesty and ethics, Parasaran's legal canvas has been wide. With equal felicity, Parasaran, throughout his distinguished career, had handled a wide array of cases -- be it serious constitutional matters or inter-State water disputes," a press release quoted Naidu as saying.

The Vice President urged the present generation of lawyers to draw inspiration from Parasaran and imbibe the qualities of professional excellence and ethical orientation which he personified.

Pointing out that India was a civilization that has always been proud of the way we treated our elderly, Naidu said that we have always given the most esteemed and respectful positions in the society to our elders.

Stating that many elderly persons were also facing neglect and physical, verbal and emotional abuse, the Vice President called for a change in the mindset and attitude of the society, especially the younger people, in the treatment of the elderly.

In his acceptance speech, Parasaran stressed the need to perform one's duty with devotion and dedication, without looking into the faults of others. (ANI)

