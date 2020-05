Noted Urdu writer Mujtaba Hussain passes away after suffering cardiac arrest

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 27 (ANI): Noted Urdu writer Mujtaba Hussain passed away in Hyderabad today after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Hadi Hussain, son of late Mujtaba Hussain speaking to ANI over the phone said, "My father passed away today at around 8:45 AM due to cardiac arrest."

Mujtaba Hussain was known for his humorous writings and columns in Urdu newspapers and books. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 2007.

In 2019, he decided to return the Padma Shri citing the atmosphere of hate across the country. (ANI)