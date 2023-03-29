"Nothing can harm me": Fugitive radical preacher Amritpal in unverified video

New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): On the run for 11 days and counting, radical preacher and 'Waris Punjab De' chief, Amritpal Singh, on Wednesday released an unverified video of himself, calling on the "Sikh sangat" to come together if they want to "save" Punjab.

The fugitive leader said in the video that he was not under police custody.

"I am absolutely fine and nothing can harm me. As far as the arrest is concerned, it is in the hands of the Guru," the fugitive Khalistani leader said.

He added, "I urge the Sikh sangat to join the Sarbat Khalsa campaign if they want to save Punjab. I am grateful to all the Sikh Sangat, who carried out protests against the action taken against me."

The pro-Khalistan leader further alleged that many of his supporters have been sent to Assam jail.

However, the date and location of the video couldn't be ascertained.

Amritpal has been on the run since March 18, the day Punjab Police launched a massive manhunt for him.

The crackdown came almost over three weeks after Amritpal's supporters clashed with uniformed personnel at the Ajnala police station on February 23, on the outskirts of Amritsar, demanding the release of one of his close aides, Lovepreet Toofan. (ANI)