Nothing unusual in asking patients to disclose their religion in OPD form, says Sawai Man Singh Hospital Dean

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 26 (ANI): There is nothing unusual in asking patients to mention their religion in the outdoor patient department (OPD) slip, said Sawai Man Singh Medical College and Hospital (SMSMCH) dean Dr DS Meena here on Friday.

"There is nothing unusual in this. It is a global practice. Clinical trials, studies, and research are based on these details. Seasonal diseases can be tracked through this and the planning for their treatment can be prepared using these details," Dr Meena told reporters here.

The order passed by the hospital administration directs patients coming for treatment to provide all details including their religion to facilitate research and clinical studies.

Dr Meena added that the practice has been ongoing since long and was being followed in hospitals across the world.

"Having the patients details helps in diagnosis and fighting the disease. It is a practice which has been going on for long. It is practiced the world over," added Meena.

The letter has advised the hospital staff to create a database as per the details given by the patients. (ANI)

