Nothing will happen from Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress has lost its existence: Kailash Vijayvargiya

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [Indida], November 4 (ANI): Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying that nothing will happen from the Bharat Jodo Yatra and the Congress party has lost its existence.

Vijayvariya made the remark while talking to the media persons in Gwalior on Friday.

He said, "Congress is in trouble in both Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. The Congress party has lost its existence. Nothing is going to happen even from Congress's padayatra".



Vijayvargiya further said, "In 2018, CM Chouhan made haste otherwise the government would have been ours. Chouhan had resigned in haste. We did not get defeated, we got more votes but Chouhan hastily resigned. The government was ours".

Besides, Vijayvardiya also praised Jyotiraditya Scindia on the occasion. He said, "Jyotiraditya Scindia is a good leader, no doubt about it".

Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) Parliamentary board member and National OBC Morcha President Dr K Lakshman slammed Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, who is presently in Telangana for his ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, and demanded apologies from the latter over not visiting former PM Narsimha Rao's statue."

Rahul Gandhi, earlier this week, took a dig at the BJP-led Central government saying that the "judiciary, bureaucracy and media are under attack" and will be freed from RSS' grasp after Congress comes to power in India. (ANI)

