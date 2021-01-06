'Nothing wrong with farmers' demands': Punjab CM urges PM Modi to repeal agri laws to resolve crisis

Chandigarh (Punjab), January 6 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately repeal the three farm laws, saying that it is the duty of the government to listen to the farmers' voice.

He asserted that there was "nothing wrong" with the demands of the farmers.

"The Centre can bring in new laws after due consultation with the farmers. The Constitution has been amended many times and can be done again for the revocation of the recently enacted farm legislation. It is the job of the government to listen to the farmers, who had made their stand very clear," Singh was quoted in a statement.

The Chief Minister also said that reports that Punjab had already implemented the new farm laws were "highly irresponsible" and Food Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu's statement had been "mischievously twisted by one newspaper", with others picking it up.

Highlighting that Punjab was the first state to oppose the central farm laws and passed amendment bills to negate their dangerous impact on agriculture, he said the Governor should have forwarded their amendment bills to the President for assent, which he has not done.



"We will do whatever possible to help the farmers and their families, for whom the state government had already started two helplines on which they could reach out in case of any emergency," he added.

Earlier in the day, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said those farmer unions, which are protesting against the farm laws, will understand the idea behind bringing laws for reforms in the agricultural sector and actively arrive at a solution after discussion.



"The government of India is committed to the welfare of farmers. We meet those who are supporting the laws and those opposing them. I am sure that farmer unions who are agitating will understand the idea behind agriculture laws and they will think about the welfare of farmers and actively arrive at a solution by a positive discussion," Tomar told reporters here.

The farmers' protest at the borders of Delhi entered its 42nd day today against the newly enacted farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance, and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

