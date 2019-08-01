Superintendent of Police, Amit Singh speaking to ANI on Thursday in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.
Notice against MP man who refused food from 'non-Hindu' delivery boy

ANI | Updated: Aug 01, 2019 20:47 IST

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Jabalpur Police on Thursday issued a notice against Amit Shukla, the customer who refused to accept food from the hands of a "non-Hindu" delivery boy.
"The incident is against the constitutional values and provokes religious sentiments. It is our responsibility to maintain law and order. We have issued a notice against Amit Shukla. He'll be warned, if he tweets anything which is against ideals of Constitution, action will be taken against him," Superintendent of Police Amit Singh told ANI.
"He is on surveillance and our cyber team is looking into it and if he does anything against the law and order, we will take action against him," he said.
Singh went on to say that Shukla's tweet violated constitutional values.
"His statements talk about untouchability which has been abolished. The other thing is related to provoking religious sentiments. Both are a violation of our constitution. If he tweets something like this again, we will book him under CrPC 122 and send him to jail," he said.
Controversy erupted after Shukla refused to accept the food he ordered through Zomato. In a tweet, he claimed that Zomato sent a "non-Hindu" delivery boy and hence he could not accept food from him.
The customer tweeted to Zomato saying, "Just cancelled an order on @ZomatoIN they allocated a non-Hindu rider for my food they said they can't change rider and can't refund on cancellation I said you can't force me to take a delivery I don't want don't refund just cancel."
His tweet soon went viral and in response to his bizarre request, the company tweeted, "Food doesn't have a religion. It is a religion."
Zomato's founder Deepinder Goyal asserted that his company is not sorry to lose any business that "comes in the way of our values."
"We are proud of the idea of India - and the diversity of our esteemed customers and partners. We aren't sorry to lose any business that comes in the way of our values," he had tweeted. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 22:06 IST

