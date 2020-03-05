Notice issued to Fadnavis over transfer of accounts of police staff and others

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 5 (ANI): The Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court on Thursday issued notice to former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Secretary and two others on a petition against the transfer of accounts of police staff and others from public sector banks to Axis Bank.

The court has asked them to reply within eight weeks.

A few days ago, in a different case, the Supreme Court dismissed a review petition filed by Fadnavis seeking modification of the apex court's earlier order directing him to face trial in the case pertaining to the alleged discrepancies in his 2014 election affidavit.

The top court had, on February 18, reserved its order on the review petition filed by Fadnavis seeking modification of the court's earlier order.

Fadnavis had moved the apex court challenging an order by the Supreme Court directing him to face trial for allegedly not disclosing two pending criminal cases against him in his 2014 poll affidavit. The trial in the case is being conducted in a Nagpur court. (ANI)

