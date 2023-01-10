Notices being issued to contractor, engineers concerned: Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd on pillar collapse

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 10 (ANI): Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation has issued notices to the contractors and engineers concerned in connection with the collapse of an under-construction metro pillar in Bengaluru, and said that an internal technical team would investigate the matter.

A woman along with her toddler were killed after an under-construction metro pillar collapsed in the city. The woman's husband and daughter were hospitalised following the incident with injuries.

"Notices are being issued to the contractor and the concerned Engineers. 11Sc will be requested to investigate and provide a report. An internal technical team will also investigate the matter," a release said.

The Corporation said that support money would be given to the family of the deceased.

"Cost of treatment of injured persons & support of Rs 20 lakhs will be given to the family of deceased," it said.

BMRCL said that it stands with the distressed family.

"A lady and a boy child was injured and they were immediately rushed to the Altius nearby hospital for treatment and unfortunately their lives could not be saved. BMRCL is deeply saddened by the unfortunate incident and stand with the distressed family," the release said.

Earlier today, the father-in-law of the woman who died in the incident on Tuesday alleged that the contractor in charge of the Metro pillar construction in Bengaluru, where the collapse of an under-construction metro pillar claimed two lives.



Speaking to ANI, Vijayakumar, father-in-law of the woman who died in the incident, demanded the construction work to be stopped immediately.

"The contractor in charge of the Metro pillar construction clearly didn't take safety measures. The construction activity should be stopped immediately because it is running without safety," he said.

"If a bus or some other vehicle carrying passengers would have crossed that point, there could have been more casualties. Our world has been destroyed. I demand the government to provide safety measures at the construction sites," Vijayakumar added.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Sowmya Reddy demanded the resignation of Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai after an under-construction metro pillar collapsed in Bengaluru's Navagara claiming two lives.

"Karnataka Chief Minister must resign. It's a clear case of poor work and people have succumbed to it," Congress MLA Sowmya Reddy said on pillar collapse in Bengaluru

"It's very shocking that an under-construction pillar fell on a woman and child. Until now there were pothole deaths now pillars are collapsing. This is a clear case of violation, negligence and corruption of the BJP govt," Reddy added.

An under-construction metro pillar collapsed near Nagavara on the outer ring road in Bengaluru, killing a woman and her toddler son, police said earlier today. The woman's husband and daughter were hospitalised with injuries.

Reacting to the incident, the Chief Minister said that the government would provide compensation to the grieving family.

"We will inquire how the incident happened, and provide compensation to the affected family," he said. (ANI)

