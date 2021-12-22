Notices sent to buildings situated at Connaught Place area for not renewing fire safety certificates

New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): Delhi Fire Services (DFS) has sent notices to atleast one dozen buildings situated at the Connaught Place area in the national capital for not renewing their fire safety certificate.



According to DFS director Atul Garg, the buildings include Mercantile House and Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Surya Kiran Building at Connaught Place, Akashdeep building on Barakhamba Road, Ambadeep building, Allahabad Bank building and Punjab National Bank building.

"Their fire safety certificate (FSC) has expired, But till now the management of all these buildings has not got the renewed certificate from DFS," Garg said.

"We are running this drive to identify high-rise commercial buildings that have not renewed their fire safety certificates, and in the first phase, one dozen buildings have been identified in the Connaught Place after that the fire department will conduct the same drive in another area," he added. (ANI)

