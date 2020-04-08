Notification issued for 30 per cent reduction in allowances of MPs

New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): The government on Tuesday notified changes in allowances of MPs which entail that they will get 30 per cent less allowances as part of government's efforts to mobilise additional resources to fight the battle against coronavirus.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi welcomed the gazette notifications issued by Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Secretariats.

"I welcome Gazette notifications issued from LS and RS secretariats regarding 30 per cent reduction in Constituency Allowance and Stationary allowance for MPs and 30 per cent reduction in constituency Allowance for Ministers. Initiative is a good beginning for augmenting resources for fighting COVID-19," Joshi said in a tweet.

The cabinet had on Monday approved an ordinance amending the Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament Act, 1954. It reduces salary of MPs by 30 per cent with effect from April 1, 2020 for a year. (ANI)

