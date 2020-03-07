Notorious gangster carrying reward of Rs 75K arrested by Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], Mar 7 (ANI): A notorious inter-state gangster was arrested on Saturday by the Special Cell of Delhi Police.
The gangster was identified as Vicky, alias Pehlwan. One semi-automatic .30 caliber pistol and seven live cartridges were recovered from his possession.
Vicky was carrying a reward of Rs 75,000.
The arrested criminal is involved in more than 15 criminal cases including 7 murders in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Mar 07, 2020 21:51 IST
