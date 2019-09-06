Novelist Kiran Nagarkar passes away in Mumbai

Kiran Nagarkar passed away at a hospital in Mumbai on Thursday
ANI | Updated: Sep 06, 2019 02:42 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Novelist Kiran Nagarkar passed away at the age of 77 after a brief illness here at a hospital on Thursday.
Earlier this week, he suffered a massive brain haemorrhage.
Nagarkar, who was born in Mumbai in 1942, published his first novel, 'Saat Sakkam Trechalis', in Marathi in 1974 at the age of 32. He won the 2001 Sahitya Akademi Award for his epic novel 'Cuckold' (1997).
Nagarkar also wrote plays and screenplays. He worked as an academic, a journalist, a screenplay writer, and in the advertising industry as well. (ANI)

