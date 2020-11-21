November chill sends homeless to night shelters in Delhi

By Suraj Bakshi

New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): With Delhi experiencing one of its coldest Novembers in over a decade, homeless people have started taking refuge at night shelters.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, Delhi recorded the coldest November morning in at least 14 years on Friday. The national capital recorded a minimum of 7.5 degrees Celsius on Friday morning, according to the IMD.

By evening, night shelters were full of those seeking refuge.

Anas, who took refuge at a night shelter in Sarai Kale Khan area here, said he came to Delhi in search of a job. "Here, we have been provided with masks and sanitisers. We have taken all COVID-19 related precautions," Anas told ANI.





Though masks and sanitisers were available at the night shelter, social distancing was something that was amiss when this reporter visited the shelter.

Another inmate of the shelter, Umrah, however, said they were told to maintain social distancing.

"We have been provided with everything we need: food, water, and blankets. We have been told about the coronavirus safety measures that we should wear masks and maintain the social distancing" Umrah said.

The caretaker of the night shelter in Sarai Kale Khan, Nishu Kumar, said they are providing meal and water twice a day. "We have provided blankets. We have been holding weekly meetings to spread awareness among the residents about the coronavirus," he said, adding their winter rescue has also started. "We find out homeless people on the streets and drop them to the nearest night shelters."

The minimum temperature this month, barring on November 16, has remained 2-3 degrees Celsius below normal in the absence of a cloud cover, according to the IMD officials. (ANI)

