Now 6 members can register using one mobile number on Co-WIN portal

New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): In the recent update on the CoWIN portal to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday said that up to six members can now register using a single mobile number.

CoWIN is an Indian government web portal for COVID-19 vaccination registration, owned and operated by India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The Ministry, in a press release said, "Instead of the existing limit of 4 members, now 6 members can be registered using one mobile number on Co-WIN."



As per the update, a new utility feature has been introduced to raise an issue in Co-WIN account through which a beneficiary can revoke its current vaccination status from fully vaccinated to partially vaccinated or unvaccinated status and also partially vaccinated to unvaccinated status.

"The vaccination status can be corrected by the beneficiaries, where in occasional isolated cases, the vaccination certificates are generated due to inadvertent data entry errors by the vaccinator in the updation of vaccination data of beneficiaries," the release informed.

The Ministry also said that the changes may take three to seven days after submitting the online request through raising an issue utility.

"Such beneficiaries can get their due vaccine dose, maybe at nearest vaccination center, as per the existent standard guidelines once new vaccination status is successfully updated in the system," the Ministry appraised. (ANI)

