Now, all officers of J&K cadre of All India Services to be part of AGMUT cadre

New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): The central government issued a notification to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act 2019 under which all officers of J&K cadre of All India Services shall become part of AGMUT cadre.

Also, all future allocations of all All India Services officers for J&K and Ladakh shall be made to the AGMUT cadre, according to the notification.

In section 88 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019, the following section has been substituted: "The members of the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Police Service and Indian Forest Service for the existing cadre of Jammu and Kashmir, shall be borne and become part of Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union territories cadre, and all future allocations of All India Service Officers for the Union territory of Ladakh shall be made to Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union territories cadre for which necessary modifications may be made in corresponding cadre allocation rules by the Central Government."

"The officers so borne or allocated on Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union territories cadre shall function in accordance with the rules framed by the Central Government," the amendment added.

Earlier, the central government had in August 2019 abrogated Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcated it into two Union Territories (UTs), Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. (ANI)