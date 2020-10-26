Now an alternative medical system, AYUSH will be mainstream treatment in future: MoS AYUSH

Panaji (Goa) [India], October 25 (ANI): AYUSH is at present an alternative medical system but in coming years it would be adopted globally as the mainstream treatment, said Union Minister of State for AYUSH (Independent Charge) Shripad Naik on Friday.

The Minister was speaking at the inauguration of Madhavbaug and Vedic Delight Ayurvedic treatment centres at Dhavali-Ponda in Goa, an official release of Ministry of AYUSH said.

"Traditional Indian medicine system has been practised for thousands of years, but later it got neglected. By the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 'AYUSH' is getting its golden days back. Prime Minister has set up an independent Ministry of AYUSH to bring Ayurveda to the world stage once again," said the Minister.

He said that in just almost six years since its inception, the Ministry of AYUSH has established itself globally, and called the annual celebration of International Yoga Day celebrated on June 21, globally, a great achievement of his ministry.

"Now AYUSH is used as an alternative medicinal treatment. However, this picture will soon be going to change and traditional AYUSH medicinal treatment will be adopted globally as the mainstream medicinal treatment," stated the Union Minister.



He further stated that providing better treatment at a low cost to the common man is the idea behind setting up an independent AYUSH Ministry.

"We are now facing the global challenge of the Corona pandemic. In these testing times, we realised the importance of immunity. Ayurveda and Yoga have been accepted as an immunity booster," Naik said.

NRI Commissioner Advocate Narendra Sawaikar was also present at the inaugural event of Madhavbaug and Vedic Delight Ayurvedic treatment centres.

The Minister later attended the inauguration ceremony of Goa Agricultural Produce and Livestock Market in the state.

The Ministry said that he appreciated the work of the state government in making Goa self-reliant through such initiatives. (ANI)

