Now host a birthday party in Noida metro aqua line

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 14 (ANI): Noida Metro's Aqua line coaches can be now be booked for birthday parties and official events.

Speaking to ANI, MD Noida Metro Rail Corporation and CEO Noida Authority, Ritu Maheshwari said, "To increase the viability of the metro project and to give better facilities, a decision is taken to allow private persons to hold birthday parties, events and official events in a metro coach."

"The rates charged will be Rs 5,000 to 10,000 per hour. It can be done on a standing or static coach and also in running coach by booking it," she said.

"The objective is to increase awareness regarding the metro and for an increase in the non-fare revenue for the metro," Maheshwari said.

The official further said, "We are also planning to install a model coach to convert it as a restaurant cum museum."

When asked on security she said, "We have mixed model of security PAC and private guards. The external security is guarded by PAC and the internal by private security."

However, a passenger Anirudh said, "It is not a good plan. It is a public service and it should not be used for a private person. It is not for recreational purposes."

A student said, "It is a very good step, but passengers might face trouble due to this." (ANI)

