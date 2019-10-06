Now, I feel accepted as daughter of India: Wife of late Sqn Ldr Ravi Khanna

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 17:00 IST

Haryana: 2 former MLAs from Congress, 1 from INLD join BJP

Rohtak (Haryana) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): In a big boost to the BJP, two former MLAs from the Congress and one from the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) along with many workers joined the party on Sunday in the presence of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.