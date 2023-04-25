Now there is no place for mafia, crime, criminals in UP: CM Yogi in Unnao

Unnao (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 25 (ANI): Without taking any names, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attacked the previous government, saying that while prior to 2017, those associated with a particular party brandished "tamanchas", today's youth in Uttar Pradesh work on tablets, said a press release on Tuesday.

Addressing a public meeting in support of BJP candidate Shweta Mishra ahead of the civic body elections at Ramlila Maidan in Unnao on Tuesday, Yogi said, "Before 2017, the traders were exploited by extorting money from them, today they are benefiting from PM SVANidhi scheme. Prior to 2017, there was terror of miscreants, today, safe cities are being made."

He added: "Earlier, there were heaps of garbage, but today's cities are becoming smart. Now there is no place for mafia criminals, crime, corruption, and corrupt people in UP."

The CM said that although Unnao is known as the land of "pen" and "sword," it also conveys the message of intimacy. "In the assembly elections in 2022, you made all the candidates victorious by showing belief in the double-engine government. I thank all of you for this."

The chief minister said that the civic elections are not small and are meant to add the 'third engine' to the existing 'double engine government' of the BJP in the state to accelerate the development of the state.



Asserting that India is evolving into a 'New India', Yogi said that the world now views India with hope, but before 2014, people looked at it with suspicion. They had no respect for India. Foreign enemies used to threaten to attack India.

"The youth used to face an identity crisis. The nation's reputation suffered, and scams became prevalent. The perception of India has changed since 2014. People now look at the youth of India with respect. India is making progress in every field today."

The CM also criticised the previous governments for creating a law and order crisis that resulted in forbidding girls from going to school. "You have seen the changing UP in six years. The merchant does not pay extortion. Today, the cities have not become garbage dumps. There are no curfews and no riots because now all is well in UP. UP is now known for its festivals, such as Rangotsav in Barsana, Dev Diwali in Kashi, and Deepotsav in Ayodhya."

The CM said that today the mafia criminals are begging for their lives with placards around their necks. "This is the 'new Uttar Pradesh.' Government facilities are being given as per eligibility. We consider every citizen of UP to be a member of our family, so no one can claim that there was caste or religious discrimination. Rangdari na Firauti, Ab U.P. nahi hai kisi ki bapauti" (No extortions or kidnappings for ransom take place and U.P. is no longer anyone's legacy," he added.

The CM said that the vision of the PM is the mission of UP. The Ganga Expressway is being constructed to connect western Uttar Pradesh with central and eastern Uttar Pradesh. The people of Unnao will also benefit. With the construction of the Ganga Expressway, Delhi will be reached in just six hours and Prayagraj in two hours. (ANI)

