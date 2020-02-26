Now we do not hesitate to cross border to protect India against terrorism: Rajnath

New Delhi [India], Feb 26 (ANI): Calling Balakote airstrike a "successful counter terror operation launched by the fearless Indian Air Force air warriors", Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said that now we do not hesitate to cross the border to protect India against terrorism.

"India today celebrates the first anniversary of Balakote airstrikes. It was a successful counter terror operation launched by the fearless Indian Air Force air warriors. With the success of Balakote air strikes India has clearly demonstrated its strong will against terrorism," Rajnath tweeted.



The Defence Minister later went on to salute the Indian Air Force for its "unmatched bravery and courage".

"I salute the Indian Air Force for its unmatched bravery and courage exhibited during Balakote air strikes. Our government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has adopted a different approach from earlier governments. Now we do not hesitate to cross the border to protect India against terrorism," he tweeted.



Rajnath Singh also thanked Prime Minister Modi for bringing change in India's approach against terrorism.

"I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing change in India's approach against terrorism and our ways to counter terror. The Surgical Strikes of 2016 and Balakote Air Strikes of 2019 are testimony to this change. This is certainly a New and Confident India in making," he said in another post.



On this day, last year, IAF jets bombed the terror camp in Pakistan's Balakots. (ANI)