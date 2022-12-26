'Nowshera Folk Festival' held to boost tourism in J-K's Rajouri

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 26 (ANI): The Directorate of Tourism Jammu in collaboration with District Administration Rajouri organized the 'Nowshera Folk Festival' at Boys Higher Secondary School Nowshera on December 24 to promote tourism in the region,

The event was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Vikas Kundal along with DDC Chairman Naseem Liaquat Choudhury.

The festival, which attracted many people, started with a Dogri dance followed by a Gojri and Pahari dance by prominent artists.

Disksa, an artist, said, "I came here for the first time. It is a very good spot. Mountains and Mountains are everywhere. We perform at every stage to keep our culture alive."

"The people living in the border areas are very good. The public here is seen enjoying their life. I think this is the first event being held here. I request the Tourism Department to organise more events in future also," a Tourist told ANI.



The Additional Deputy Commissioner Nowshera, Kartar Singh, Assistant Director Tourism Rajouri, Ambika Bali, on Sunday, flagged off a 'Heritage Tour Bus' from Dak Bungalow Nowshera which carried bloggers and local travel enthusiasts to Mangla Mata, Brigadier Usman War Memorial, Khambah Fort, Khori Baba Shrine and culminated at the Thakurdwara Temple in Nowshera.

"We continuously try to hold such events in Border Circuit, Peer ki Gali and other potential tourist areas in Jammu region. since it is a long weekend, we have also scheduled a festival in Patnitop," Ambika Balli told ANI.

It is pertinent to mention here that Nowshera is an offbeat tourist destination in J&K and is a very important border tourism destination.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Rajouri stressed on the need to popularize offbeat tourist destinations of the Rajouri District.

He appreciated the efforts of the Tourism Department in organizing such grand events at Nowshera and Sunderbani and added that it should continue its efforts and also promote homestays in the area.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Director of Tourism Jammu Abdul Jabbar said, "More such events shall be organized in the Pir Panjal area which has a lot of untapped tourism potential. Such events in rural areas are helpful in connecting people with the tourism department and are important initiatives under 'Prashan Gaon ki Aur' and "Good Governance initiatives".

The event was also attended by the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) members from Nowshera, Seri, Lamberi, Qila Darhal and adjoining areas. (ANI)

