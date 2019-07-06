NPAs worth Rs 4 lakh crore recovered in past four years

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): The government has recovered non-performing assets (NPAs) worth Rs 4 lakh crore over the past four years, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday.

In the past one year, NPAs worth Rs 1 lakh crore has been recovered, she said while presenting the first full-fledged Union Budget of Narendra Modi 2.0 government in Parliament.

Government-owned and private banks besides non-banking financial companies have been saddled with huge NPAs, leading to severe liquidity crunch in the market. (ANI)

