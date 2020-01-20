NRC dreadful for Dalits, Adivasis: Bhim Army chief

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 20 (ANI): Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad said that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) is dreadful for Dalits, Adivasis, and backward classes.

"If NRC is dreadful for someone in this country, then that are Dalits, Adivasis, and backward classes, those who don't have or own any land)," Azad said here.

"When happened in Meerut after the CAA protests was terrifying. We came here to meet the family members personally. This has never happened in a democracy. It was a black day in the history of Meerut. We have moved court against those who have taken law into their hands. Also, we are hopeful that we will be able to get those people out of jail who were forcibly sent there," he added.

Azad further informed that the court will hear the matter on January 23.

This comes after a Delhi court on Saturday adjourned the hearing till January 21 in connection with Azad's bail modification matter in the case pertaining to alleged incitement of violence during anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests. The court has sought Azad's address to be verified.

On Friday, Azad moved a Tis Hazari Court seeking modification of bail order in the Daryaganj violence case.

The petition states that Azad hailed from the SC community and his voice cannot be suppressed in election time. He is a public representative.

The petition also said that Daryaganj violence is a Delhi matter, therefore, only the Investigation Officer of Delhi is looking into this matter. If the Bhim Army Chief commits any violence in any manner or disobeys the order of the court, then the Investigation Officer of Delhi will see it. So why does he have to appear before SHO Saharanpur, when he has nothing to do with Saharanpur in this regard.

The Delhi court on January 15 granted bail to Azad, one of the accused in the Daryaganj violence case.

The court ordered that Azad will not conduct any dharna in Delhi for one month till February 16. As of now, he will stay in UP's Saharanpur at his permanent address. (ANI)

