NRC not for the whole country, says WB CM

By Joymala Bagchi

New Delhi [India], Sept 18 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while addressing the media after her courtesy call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday said that the issue of National Register of Citizens of India (NRC) is not applicable to the entire country.

Banerjee specifically mentioned, "NRC comes only under Assam accord and it is not for all over the country."

"There were no discussions on NRC. How can all the issues be raised in one meeting?" she added.

On August 31, the final list of NRC was published with names of 3.11 crore applications on the state list for Assam. A total of 19 lakhs name have not been included in the list.

With her courtesy meeting figuring high on the national agenda, speculations were rife regarding issues that were raised with the Prime Minister.

Banerjee told the media that her meeting with Prime Minister "was good."

"In today's meeting, issues such as state's name change and public sector banks have been discussed," she said. (ANI)

