NRC: SC reserves order on citizenship issue of those born in country between 1971 and 1987

New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its order on the citizenship issue of people born in India between 1971 and 1987 and who were not included in the National Register of Citizens (NRC) list.

"We will not be bothered by what others say about our orders and judgments. We will continue to oversee NRC finalised as per the scheduled date of August 31," the Supreme Court Bench hearing the matter said.

On July 23, the Supreme Court had extended the deadline for the final publication of NRC in Assam from July 31 to August 31.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman had passed the order on a plea filed by the Centre and Assam government for extension of the deadline.

The court had, however, refused to allow a plea for 20 per cent sample re-verification of those included and excluded from the NRC. (ANI)

