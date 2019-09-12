Mahmood Madani, general secretary of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind at press conference in New Delhi on Thursday
Mahmood Madani, general secretary of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind at press conference in New Delhi on Thursday

NRC should be done pan-India to know about intruders : Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind

ANI | Updated: Sep 12, 2019 13:07 IST

New Delhi (India), Sept 12 (ANI): Mahmood Madani, General Secretary of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, on Thursday said that he has no problem if NRC is conducted across India as it will help in knowing about the "intruders" at a time when "genuine citizens" are also looked down upon as intruders.
"The NRC should be conducted in the whole country as it will help in knowing how many intruders are here. Even those who are genuine are being blamed. Hence it should be done. I have no problem with that," he told the media here.
Madani, who had recently met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, has appealed to the Muslim community that it should consider "correction" and "inclusion" of names in the voter list as their religious as well as a national duty.
His statement came in the backdrop of the recent publication of the final list of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam in which more than 19 lakh of the 3.29 crore applicants were left out.
Over 19 lakh people were excluded from the final NRC list in Assam that was published on August 30.
The list is aimed at segregating Indian citizens living in Assam from those who had illegally entered the state from Bangladesh. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 14:01 IST

Foolish theories about millennial cannot fix economy : Rahul...

New Delhi (India), Sept 12 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that India needs a "concrete plan to fix the economy" and not "foolish theories about millennial".

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 13:56 IST

Economic situation is very grim, but Centre is indulging in...

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Launching a scathing attack on the Centre, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday said the economic situation in the country is very grim, but the government is indulging in unprecedented 'vendetta politics'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 13:53 IST

Jitendra Singh slam Pak after truck loaded with arms seized in Kashmir

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday slammed Pakistan after a truck loaded with arms and ammunition was seized from Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 13:50 IST

Receiving threats online: lawyer representing Muslim parties in...

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, representing Muslim parties in the Ayodhya Babri Masjid land dispute case, on Thursday submitted before the Supreme Court that he has been receiving threats on social media for appearing in the matter.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 13:48 IST

India won't get second consular access to Jadhav: Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 12 (ANI): Pakistan on Thursday said that India would not get second consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, the retired Indian Navy officer who has been sentenced to death by a military court on the basis of extracted confession of "espionage and terrorism" following a clos

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 13:39 IST

TN: Coimbatore police seizes handmade pistol from garbage box

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sep 12 (ANI): After getting a tip-off, the Coimbatore police on Thursday recovered a hand-made pistol from inside a garbage box.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 13:39 IST

More than 600 turn up in the first-ever recruitment drive for...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 12 (ANI): The first-ever recruitment drive for women at the ranks of soldiers in the Indian Army kicked off on a positive note in Lucknow on Thursday with over 600 candidates reporting for physical tests.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 13:34 IST

Mahmood Madani condemns attempts by Pak to project Indfan...

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind leader Mahmood Madani on Thursday condemned attempts by Pakistan to project in international fora that Indian Muslims were against India.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 13:29 IST

Muslim should consider correction, inclusion of names in voter...

New Delhi (India), Sept 12 (ANI): Leading Islamic organisation, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, has appealed to the Muslim community that it should consider "correction" and "inclusion" of names in the voter list as their 'religious' as well as a national duty.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 13:27 IST

'Medical services of Armed Forces need to devise strategies to...

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said the medical services of the Armed Forces are expected identify the challenges posed by ever-advancing battlefield technologies and devise strategies to mitigate the adverse health effects.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 13:21 IST

Madras HC refuses to extend parole of Nalini

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 12 (ANI): The Madras High Court on Thursday refused to extend the parole granted to Nalini Sriharan, who was sentenced to life imprisonment in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 13:11 IST

Major accidents happen due to good roads: K'taka Deputy CM Karjol

Chitradurga (Karnataka) [India], Sept 12 (ANI): In a bizarre statement on road accidents, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol said that major accidents happen due to good roads as people drive in high speed.

Read More
iocl