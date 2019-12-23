NRC won't be implemented in Andhra: Reddy

Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Dec 23 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday clarified that his government is against National Register of Citizens (NRC) and will not implement it in the state.

The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, who is on a tour of Kadapa district, addressed a public meeting in which he said that his government will stand in support of minorities and will not implement NRC in the state.

Like Reddy, many Chief Ministers have shown the same stand on implementing NRC in their state - Mamata Banerjee in Bengal, Nitish Kumar in Bihar, Naveen Patnaik in Odisha, Amarinder Singh in Punjab, Kamal Nath in Madhya Pradesh Ashok Gehlot in Rajasthan and Pinarayi Vijayan in Kerala.

The NRC, which has been developed with the aim of segregating Indian citizens from illegal migrants, was implemented in Assam.

Recently, the final list of NRC for Assam was published in which 19,06,657 persons were excluded including those who did not submit their claims. A majority of those excluded from the final NRC list are Hindus. (ANI)

